The El Paso County sheriff's deputy involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect in Monument last weekend has been identified as a patrol officer who has been with the office for three years.
Deputy Spencer Stringham and a Colorado State Patrol trooper returned fire, killing the suspect, when he fired at least one shot after breaking into an occupied home.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
The incident began around 5 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 25 south of Larkspur when the troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle after receiving a report about menacing, authorities said.
The driver crashed into a guardrail while attempting to get off the interstate at exit 163, tried unsuccessfully to carjack a vehicle, then ran into a field after pointing a gun at pursuing officers, the State Patrol said.
The man then entered a home in the 20000 block of Doewood Drive north of Monument. The residents got out safely before the deadly shootout.
The shooting is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department. Typically in Colorado, a neutral agency investigates when offices use deadly force to prevent conflicts of interest.