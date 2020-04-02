An El Paso County sheriff's deputy has died after showing symptoms of the coronavirus and self-isolating, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
The deputy was taken to a hospital, where he died Wednesday night, the news outlet reports. It is unclear if he was tested for coronavirus.
KKTV identified the deputy. The Gazette has chosen not to and is awaiting contact from the sheriff's department, which did not immediately return calls.
Another deputy has tested positive for the virus, KKTV reports.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
