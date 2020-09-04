An El Paso County sheriff’s deputy will not face charges for shooting and wounding a man in May during a domestic disturbance after he allegedly pointed a handgun at her, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Deputy Bethany Gibson acted “reasonably” in firing several shots at 28-year-old Daniel Rene Nunez, hitting him once in the leg, outside his Cimarron Hills home, the DA's Office said in its determination.
The DA’s office provided the following account of the May 29 shooting:
About 9 p.m., a woman called 911 to report that her husband, Nunez, was intoxicated and had threatened to hurt her. She said there were two guns in the house.
When Deputy Curtis Lenz arrived at in their house in the 1000 block of Chiricahua Drive, he saw Nunez’s wife and a young child outside and told them to get inside his patrol car. After they were inside, Lenz walked toward the house and saw Nunez with a handgun.
Nunez walked toward his truck to get a rifle and Lenz took cover after hearing several gunshots.
Shortly after, Gibson arrived and saw Nunez walking toward her holding a handgun. She got out of her patrol car and told him repeatedly to drop his weapon.
Nunez ignored her commands and continued to walk toward her with his right hand raised and the gun in his left hand, which was partially raised. He then stretched his hands out to the side, waving the gun around, “which at times pointed at the deputy.”
Gibson shot at Nunez, who reportedly continued to ignore her commands to drop the gun. One bullet struck his leg and he has since recovered.
Investigators later found that Nunez’s gun had six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, according to the DA’s office.
Under state law, officers are justified to use deadly force if "he or she reasonably believes it is necessary to defend himself or a third person from what he reasonably believes to be imminent use of deadly physical force ... or otherwise indicated that he is likely to endanger human life or to inflict serious bodily injury to another unless apprehended without delay."
Nunez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault for threatening a peace officer with a weapon, a felony, records show.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 22.