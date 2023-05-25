An El Paso County sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of menacing and first-degree official misconduct, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Colorado Springs police took Daniel Garcia into custody in connection with an ongoing investigation, for which the Sheriff's Office provided limited details.

Public court records show Garcia is charged with four counts of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and one count of first-degree misconduct, all of which allegedly occurred on Feb. 28. Garcia was booked into the El Paso County jail and is being held on $2,000 bond.

The Sheriff's Office has employed Garcia for nearly a decade. He works in the detention operation division, which handles intake and inmate services, and court services.

The Sheriff's Office said Garcia was placed on administrative leave as a result of the charges, per department policy.

"As this is an active investigation, we will not provide further comments or press releases regarding this case," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.