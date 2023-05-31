New details have emerged in the arrest of Daniel Konrad Garcia, 35, an El Paso County sheriff's deputy charged with four counts of menacing after allegedly pointing his gun at a group of high school students over a stolen phone.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident took place on Feb. 28 when four high school students, three of whom are 18 years old and one of whom is 16, were at a park when a woman they didn't know began "sprinting" at them.

When speaking with the Colorado Springs Police Department following the incident, the teenagers — whose names were redacted from the affidavit — told officers that they entered their car to drive away from the woman, but she chased them around the area going up to 75 mph, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the chase continued until a blue truck pulled in front of their car and a deputy emerged from the truck pointing his gun at the vehicle and demanding for them to "park the (expletive) car right now."

The deputy in the blue truck was Garcia, who was off-duty at the time, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that after Garcia stopped the group of high school students he called El Paso County dispatch and said he had pulled over a group of kids for speeding and driving recklessly while off-duty. After the dispatcher told him that he would have to contact Colorado Springs police because the traffic stop was not in the Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction, Garcia told the dispatcher that he would be "cutting them lose."

The investigation into Garcia began after one of the students reported the incident to a school resource officer, saying they were concerned they were being followed by the woman who chased them at the park. During law enforcement interviews with the students, all four mentioned that Garcia did not do anything to the woman who had been chasing them, even after she approached them during the traffic stop to claim they had stolen a phone.

Three weeks after the incident, a sergeant with the El Paso County Sherriff's Office expressed major concerns over the actions Garcia had taken.

According to the affidavit, Garcia told his supervisor that on Feb. 28 a woman, whose name was redacted from the affidavit, told him that a phone belonging to someone they both know had been stolen during class. Garcia also told the sergeant that the woman used the find my iPhone feature to track the phone to a park, and that the woman told him that she was "going to go confront them."

The affidavit states that the woman told Garcia that she followed the kids in her car after they fled, and during the chase the woman asked Garcia for help. The sergeant Garcia reported the incident to said Garcia admitted to pulling out his gun after stopping the group of teenagers, but that he never pointed it at them.

The students, however, told police that Garcia did point his gun at them.

"(The gun) was pointed dead in her face," according to the affidavit.

"I mean, I just didn't want to get shot because I didn't know if it was a cop or not," one of the students told investigators.

After reporting the incident to the sergeant, Garcia was told he would have to create a memo because "you pulled your gun on kids while in uniform."

"My main concerns were he's investigating his own crime, he pulled his gun on juveniles and for stealing a phone," the sergeant told investigators. "He did everything you're not supposed to do."

Garcia was arrested last week on four counts of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon and one count of first-degree officer misconduct, a misdemeanor offense. Court records show Garcia posted a $2,000 bond the day after his arrest.

Garcia has worked at the Sheriff's Office for nearly a decade. He works in the detention operation division, which handles intake and inmate services as well as court services.

The Sheriff's Office said Garcia was placed on administrative leave after being charged, which is standard practice under department policy.

"As this is an active investigation, we will not provide further comments or press releases regarding this case," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement last week.

Garcia is scheduled to make his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on June 12, and he will appear virtually Thursday for an advisement hearing.