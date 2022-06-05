Greg Maxwell, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-789-2822
Campaign email address: greg@gregmaxwellforsheriff.com
Website: gregmaxwellforsheriff.com
Mailing address: 15954 Jackson Creek Parkway, Suite B463, Monument, CO 80132
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
Protecting citizens from lawlessness and rising crime rates. I will implement an intelligence-led policing model that gets in front of crime instead of responding to crime afterward. Colorado leads the country in motor vehicle thefts; fentanyl is killing our youth. As sheriff, I will restore the safety and security of our community.
Fixing unsafe staffing levels. I will address leadership, retention and morale issues swiftly while applying creative and innovative solutions to recruit new employees.
Growing mental health response teams. We are in a mental health crisis nationally and right here in our community, which again affects our safety.
2. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
I have unmatched breadth of experience. As the only candidate who has worked in a patrol capacity in our community, I am also an entrepreneur. Operating a successful business gave me skills outside of a government bureaucracy. This cumulative experience sets me apart from the other candidates. I have positive and trusted relationships, both locally and nationally, which serve to enhance the safety of our community. As sheriff, I will work for the citizens as their grassroots candidate who has served for decades in our county. I know the importance of actively listening to be an effective servant leader.
3. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have 20 years of experience in the Sheriff’s Office, and I am POST certified (Police Officer Standards and Training), which is a requirement for sheriff. I served in many roles, to include arresting some of our most prolific and violent criminals. I was a K-9 officer and am currently a lieutenant over the Reserve Unit. I’m also the president/founder of the Sheriff’s Office Foundation, which promotes private/public partnerships with our community. I have 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner. I’ve also served eight years as director of security for both a local Christian school system and The Broadmoor hotel.
Joe Roybal, Republican candidate (currently serving as El Paso County undersheriff)
Campaign phone number: 719-428-7464
Campaign email address: joe@roybalforsheriff.com
Website: roybalforsheriff.com
Mailing address: 11605 Meridian Market View, Unit 124 No. 301, Falcon, CO 80831
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
• Offer more protection for the innocent and consequences to offenders (reduce victims and crime).
• Additional deputies patrolling the county and increase the Jail Based Behavioral Health program, demanding the incarcerated population remain productive while in jail.
• Combat assaults on our constitutional rights and efforts to discredit and disarm our police forces. I have experience working with and testifying in the Legislature as well as established relationships with representatives and senators.
• Address the mental health crisis.
• Increase services to families and citizens. I am a member of the El Paso County Behavioral Health Steering Committee.
2. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
I am the only candidate in this race who was born and raised in this county and worked full-time side-by-side with my fellow deputies serving the community for nearly 27 years. I have experience in every bureau and many divisions within the Sheriff’s Office. This gives me the high-level overview and experience to run the largest sheriff’s office in the state. I have spent my life developing relationships and putting people before myself. I believe the dedication to the job, making the hard decisions, and having the heart for our community makes me unquestioningly qualified to be our next sheriff.
3. What experience has prepared you for office?
I have served the community and the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 27 years, and I am the vice president of the Pikes Peak Firearms Coalition. I began my career in 1995, graduating from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy (POST). I have worked my way through the ranks starting at sergeant, lieutenant, commander, bureau chief and undersheriff.
I have served in diverse capacities to include the jail; court and transport; internal affairs; intake and release; the special response team; Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence; marijuana regulation; concealed handgun permits; training; recruiting; and budget and finance.
Todd Watkins, Republican candidate
Campaign phone number: 719-728-8724
Campaign email address: toddwatkinsforsheriff@gmail.com
Website: toddwatkinsforsheriff.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 603 Peyton, CO 80831-9009
1. What are your top three priorities if elected?
In no particular order: Restore faith, trust and morale to the El Paso Sheriff's Office through bold, competent and capable leadership. (The office) is suffering because of poor and toxic leadership through nepotism and cronyism. I will not engage in these unethical practices.
Build healthy, working relationships with community leaders. So much of the problems that confront our society can and should be solved at the community level.
Build programs to educate the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the people of El Paso County on their constitutional rights, and deliver on expectations on how the Sheriff's Office will stand in the gap to protect them against unlawful government actions and overreach.
2. What do you bring to this race that none of your opponents can offer?
I spent 28 years serving this country as a soldier and as a U.S. Border Patrol agent. I served in many assignments across this country, and have adapted to every environment, learned local nuances and built professional relationships from scratch to accomplish a national security mission. I hold a Master of Arts in emergency management and Homeland Security, and have served as an emergency manager. I served as a team member and commander on the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue Team in San Diego and El Paso, Texas.
3. What experience has prepared you for office?
The breadth and scope of my career provided me exposure to many environments and experiences that could not be gotten in a singular local agency. Each Border Patrol station and sector is unique unto itself, so every promotion and relocation required learning a new set of circumstances — not just the new role or position, but the local environment as well. Every community (southern and northern border) has different problems that require different strategies to overcome them.