Seven months after COVID-19 sickened more than 1,000 people held at the El Paso County jail, the sheriff’s office wants to settle a class-action lawsuit that blamed “disordered, mismanaged” jail policies for starting the record-setting outbreak.
The county Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will consider approving a deal requiring the county and its for-profit medical contractor, Wellpath of Nashville, Tenn., to pay a combined $95,000 in attorneys’ fees to the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, which filed suit on behalf of people incarcerated at the jail.
The county's share would be $65,000 and the medical services contractor, which was responsible for keeping inmates healthy, would pay $30,000, a copy of the agreement shows.
The deal also calls for the sheriff to continue observing a December consent decree in which the parties agreed to halt litigation in exchange for jail reforms, including supplying two free masks to each inmate and requiring that workers and contractors at the jail wear them or be disciplined for failing to do so.
In exchange, the plaintiffs agreed to drop the action without a finding of fault by the sheriff, the agreement said.
Both the sheriff’s office and the ACLU declined to comment, saying the agreement hasn’t been made final.
The class-action suit — filed in December in U.S. District Court in Denver — alleged in part that healthy inmates were lumped in with sickened inmates and that incarcerated people were not only deprived masks but punished for making their own. The suit claims that a guard told one inmate, “We’re just going to let the virus run its course.”
That callous attitude spawned a "mammoth, preventable" outbreak in late October that became the state's largest among jails and prisons, the suit said. Sheriff Bill Elder was the sole defendant named in the lawsuit.
The sheriff's office has defended its handling of safety protocols behind bars, saying it consulted with the El Paso County Department of Public Health in devising its approach.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,158 inmates and 187 staff members at the sheriff’s office had lab-confirmed coronavirus infections, according to data current as of Monday on the sheriff's website.
The lack of protections for El Paso County jail inmates came despite the sheriff's office receiving $15.6 million in federal funding under the CARES Act for COVID-19 protection, the plaintiffs said.
They alleged the money was spent on “expensive projects,” including office renovations and upgraded locker rooms. Then-sheriff’s Commander Joseph Roybal told The Gazette last summer that each of the capital improvements was meant to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmissions.
Failures at the jail likewise endangered employees, including 41-year-old Deputy Jeffrey Hopkins, who died of coronavirus in April 2020, the complaint said.
Through October, the deal requires deputies to check inmates’ temperatures twice daily, tell the inmates their temperatures, and alert jail medical staff when an inmate’s temperature exceeds 99.4 degrees.
Inmates who test positive must be isolated from inmates whose tests are negative, and jailers should ensure inmates who are isolated have access to personal items, recreation materials and have as much time outside their cells as they had prior to isolation.
Medical workers are required to screen inmates who test positive at least daily for prescribed periods based on their symptoms.