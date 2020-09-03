The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating two men who are persons of interest in the 2016 disappearance of a Kentucky woman and failed to register as sex offenders.
Brendan Camous, 27, is wanted on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with a sentence for sexually assaulting a child, and failure to appear on charges of driving under the influence.
Clinton Peterson, 29, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to comply with probation.
Both men are also persons of interest in the 2016 disappearance of a woman in Nicholas County, Ky., deputies said. El Paso County sheriff's officials did not name the woman.
Camous is 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Peterson is 5 feet 8 inches and 175 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
They are believed to be homeless and possibly living in the El Paso and Teller counties area or northeastern Colorado.
Camous and Peterson are considered armed and dangerous. The public should not approach them or attempt to make contact with them, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information should call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.