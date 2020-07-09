A man is suspected of stealing two lawnmowers worth a total of $5,000 from a business in the 100 block of North Monument Lake Road, according to a El Paso County Sheriff's news release.
A man called and gave credit card information to buy two lawnmowers and said he would have someone pick up the lawnmowers.
A tow company told the sheriff's office they picked up the lawnmowers and brought them to as self storage facility in Castle Rock. The suspect was seen picking up the mowers from the storage facility even though payment did not go through.
The man provided a fake driver's license to the storage facility, according to the sheriff's investigation.
The suspect was described as a white man of medium build in a red shirt, jeans and black shoes driving a gold Nissan Titan Pickup Truck missing its front bumper and with a trailer in tow. A second suspect was seen in the car. She was described as white and of medium build with sunglasses and a blue shirt.
The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call the Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or email Deputy Henry Crist directly at HenryCrist@elpasoco.com.