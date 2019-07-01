Nathaniel Buchmann
Authorities are searching for Nathaniel Buchmann in the Security-Widefield area.

 El Paso County Sheriff
Authorities are searching for a man considered to be dangerous near Cortez Drive and Frontier Drive in the Security-Widefield area.

According to the sheriff, Nathaniel Buchmann is dangerous and possibly armed. He is 28 years old, 6 feet 6 inches tall, skinny, and last seen wearing a light blue jacket, Colorado hoodie and jeans.

El Paso County Sheriff asks that residents in the area stay inside and lock windows and doors.  Residents should call 911 if they see Buchmann or know anything about where he might be.

He is wanted on multiple felony warrants for larceny and parole violation.

Evan is a 2019 intern at The Gazette.

