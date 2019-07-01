Authorities are searching for a man considered to be dangerous near Cortez Drive and Frontier Drive in the Security-Widefield area.
According to the sheriff, Nathaniel Buchmann is dangerous and possibly armed. He is 28 years old, 6 feet 6 inches tall, skinny, and last seen wearing a light blue jacket, Colorado hoodie and jeans.
El Paso County Sheriff asks that residents in the area stay inside and lock windows and doors. Residents should call 911 if they see Buchmann or know anything about where he might be.
Suspect is Nathaniel Buchmann 08/13/90. He is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for larceny and parole violation. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach and call 9-11. #CortezDr pic.twitter.com/rEsiz563cM— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 1, 2019
He is wanted on multiple felony warrants for larceny and parole violation.