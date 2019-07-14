When El Paso County sheriff's deputies reach for a stun gun to deescalate a confrontation, they'll soon have the most advanced TASER 7 at their fingertips.
It wasn't really a choice — the older model they carried, the Taser X26, was discontinued in 2014 so there was no way to order replacement cartridges and parts, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Krby said.
Both models are made by Axon, formerly known as Taser.
Axon's website states that the TASER 7 "delivers similar electrical charge as previous models but at a rapid pulse rate, causing quicker incapacitation for a safer resolution to the situation."
The X26, Taser's best-selling and most powerful model, has been making a quiet exit after a series by the Reuters news outlet revealed its vaunted stopping power came at the cost of higher cardiac risk.
The report from Reuters stated that even after safety risks surfaced, Taser did not notify police nor did it recall the weapon. The Sheriff's Office has denied that the report had anything to do with its decision to replace the stun guns.
Scientists told Reuters that the engineers of the X26 model were unable to "rein in the one attribute" that's responsible for both the weapon's effectiveness and risk: "the amount of electricity in each of its rapid-fire electrical pulses." A Taser spokesman told Reuters that ultimately, the risk didn't outweigh the benefits.
In 2018, the family of a man filed a complaint with the Colorado Springs Police Department after he died after being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun. The man had resisted arrest, according to the police report, and was later found to have taken numerous illegal drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine.
This will be the first upgrade in at least five years, Kirby said. The TASER 7, she said, has more functionality and more features for law enforcement to use.
The biggest benefit of the new model, according to Kirby, is that the TASER 7 can deploy twice with a single cartridge, something the X26 couldn't do. The shipment of weapons arrived this week and won't be put to use in the field until officer's complete online and in-person training on it.
"TASER 7 is the most effective CEW (Conducted Electrical Weapon) ever because it dramatically improves performance with misses, clothing disconnects, and close probe spreads — giving officers even more confidence to deescalate or pause dangerous situations," reads Axon's website.
The more than 400 new stun guns will cost approximately $286,000, which will be paid for out of the Sheriff's Office's budget, Kirby said.
The agency tracks how often any weapon is used. In the past six months, deputies drew a stun gun 90 times, but only fired them five times.
"Those other 85 times, just the (sight) was enough to gain compliance," Kirby said.
"Our workforce encounters dangerous and difficult circumstances every day," Sheriff Bill Elder said in a news release. "It is essential they have the right tools and training to ensure the safety of our citizens and themselves.
"The use of Tasers provides an alternative to deadly force. Tasers can, when used properly and with the right training, provide this nondeadly alternative."
There are no state standards for how or when Tasers should be used, leaving forming a policy to individual departments. Policy number 300 in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office policy manual lists a Conducted Electrical Weapon as an approved used of force.
"An ... approved, less lethal nondeadly device that uses electronic electrical energy to transmit NMI (neuromuscular incapacitation) or cause pain stimulus to the body to impair muscular control (also known as Taser)," the policy reads.