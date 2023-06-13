The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing a Falcon business early Saturday morning. Photos posted to Twitter by the Sheriff’s Office show the suspect dressed in black attire and entering an SUV.

The suspect walks with a limp and has his right arm in a sling, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Those with information should call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.