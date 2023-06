A 15-year-old boy last seen in Falcon is missing and at risk, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Waldron is a confirmed runaway with medical issues, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen near the intersection of Tourmaline and Beryl drives at 9 a.m. Thursday. Waldron was wearing a camouflage Denver Broncos hoodie and on a Gray Trek mountain bike.

Those with information should call 719-520-7777.