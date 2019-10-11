Over 500 pounds of processed marijuana was seized from a home in eastern El Paso County Thursday.

It was the largest seizure of refined marijuana so far this year, according to a release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

While conducting a "knock and talk," deputies contacted a man in the 3800 block of Sengbeil Road. Deputies say he allowed a search of the greenhouse, where 536 pounds of processed marijuana and 250 plants were discovered.

The suspect, who was not identified, also had invalid paperwork, according to the release.

