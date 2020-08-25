The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man who allegedly fled after an attempted traffic stop Monday at about 11:15 a.m., according to a Tuesday press release.
A deputy attempted to stop Kevin Michael Chester, 37, who was driving an older model maroon Toyota Corolla on Security Boulevard at Norman Drive, according to the press release.
The deputy did not pursue as Chester allegedly continued driving erratically at a high rate of speed in a residential area.
The Sheriff's office says Chester pulled over on Everett Drive and fled on foot.
Chester was wearing a white hat with a white tank top. Multiple deputies responded to the area and were not able to find Chester.
The passenger of the vehicle was detained and interviewed.
Chester is wanted for multiple felony warrants including felony eluding, according to the press release.
If you know the whereabouts of Chester, please contact the non-emergent line at 719-390-5555 or the Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777.