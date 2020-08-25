The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a 37-year-old man Wednesday two days after he allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop.
A deputy on Monday attempted to stop Kevin Michael Chester, 37, who was driving an older model maroon Toyota Corolla on Security Boulevard at Norman Drive, according to the press release.
But Chester failed to stop, and sped erratically through a residential area, the agency said.
Chester eventually stopped on Everett Drive and ran from the car. Although a passenger was questioned at the scene, the driver couldn't be found.
Chester was wanted for multiple felony warrants including felony eluding, according to the press release.