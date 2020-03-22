El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's office has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said in a release Sunday afternoon.
The deputy has been isolated at home for nearly a week and is getting better, the news release said.
"Staff has had plans and structures in place for some time and have continued to take steps to prevent further spread to other employees and inmates that we house in the jail," the release said.
The Sheriff's Office is consulting and coordinating with the El Paso County Health department, as well continuing to monitor other employees for symptoms.
"We now know the virus has spread throughout the community and further attempts to prevent casual spread are becoming more difficult," the release said.
The state reported 116 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday in Colorado. The total number of reported cases at 591.
MORE INFO:
-Video visitation is closed, but online video visits can can be arranged from home at https://visitation.epcsheriffsoffice.com/StartPage/index.php.
-The Sheriff's Office lobby at 27 E. Vermijo Avenue remains closed to the public.
-The lobby at the El Paso County Jail is open for bonding and use of the Kiosk only.
RELATED:
-Colorado National Guard soldier tests positive for coronavirus
-'We can do it,' Penrose-St. Francis medical chief says of halting spread of virus before hospitals are overrun
-What a 'shelter in place' order in Colorado might look like