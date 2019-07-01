Authorities are still searching for a "dangerous" man who escaped their custody Monday near Cortez and Frontier drives in the Security-Widefield area.
Nathaniel Buchmann, 28, also might be armed, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office advised. He is wanted on multiple felony warrants for larceny and parole violation.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 2200 block of Cortez Drive on a report of a stolen trailer. Buchmann and Sarah Schwartz, 29, allegedly were in a truck pulling the trailer down a driveway.
Schwartz was arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, criminal possession of an ID document, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, the Sheriff's Office said.
Buchmann managed to escape and now faces more charges related to the escape.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Buchmann had not yet been found, and the Sheriff's Office was no longer actively searching for him.
"We’ve put out the information, so of course if we receive any tips or information about where he might be, then we will send resources that way," El Paso County Sheriff Public Information Officer Natalie Sosa said.
He is 6 feet, 6 inches tall, skinny and last was seen wearing a light blue jacket, Colorado hoodie, jeans and handcuffs.
Area residents were advised Monday to stay indoors and lock their doors and windows. At 11 a.m. they were allowed to enter and exit the neighborhood.
The Sheriff's Office asked people to call 911 if they see Buchmann or know where he might be.
A search of the house where the trailer was found also resulted in the arrests of Charles Allen Hitchcock, 42, on suspicion of an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass; Valerie Trujillo, 32, on suspicion of outstanding warrant for resisting arrest; and Lacyn North, 26, on suspicion of outstanding warrant for criminal trespass.
