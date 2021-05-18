El Paso County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after firefighters found a woman dead in a home that caught fire in Security Monday morning, deputies said.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Cypress Drive around 2:31 a.m. where flames burst through the roof and smoke poured from the home.
Deputies evacuated nearby homes while firefighters extinguished the fire.
When the home was safe to enter first-responders found a woman dead inside the home. Her name will be released once the coroners office identifies her and notifies the next of kin.
No other homes incurred damage, deputies said.
The sheriff's office and several fire agencies launched a full investigation to figure out the cause of the fire and how the woman died, deputies said.