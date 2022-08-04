El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder did not discriminate against a former Sheriff's Office lieutenant when Elder demoted him by two pay grades in 2016, a county judge ruled.

Timothy Williams, who worked for the Sheriff's Office between 2002 and 2016, did not adequately prove he was demoted because of his age, El Paso County District Court Judge Laura N. Findorff wrote in a July 30 order ruling in Elder's favor.

Elder and his attorneys, she wrote, "presented sufficient evidence that Williams was demoted for legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons, that is Elder's perceived ongoing insubordination by Williams and his loss of confidence in Williams' ability to lead the men and women of (the Sheriff's Office) as required of a lieutenant ..."

In his lawsuit filed in 2018, Williams alleged Elder demoted him by two pay grades — from a lieutenant into a nonsupervisory role as a senior deputy assigned to floor duty in the jail — because of his age and eventual plans to retire. Williams testified that at the time he was in his mid-50s and he decided to resign immediately to avoid an adverse effect on his retirement benefits.

During a four-day non-jury civil trial in March, Williams' attorneys sought to prove his demotion was directly related to his age and upcoming retirement plans. Findorff ruled over the recent weekend Williams did not show the reasons for his demotion were pretextual, that he involuntarily retired from the Sheriff's Office or that the working conditions he faced after his demotion "were so intolerable that he had no choice but to retire," she wrote.

In an email to The Gazette, Elder said Findorff's ruling was correct.

"Like I've said from the very beginning of this lawsuit, I did nothing wrong. ... There was absolutely no evidence presented that even remotely supported Williams' case," he said. "The judge reviewed lengthy briefs by both parties, deliberated on the testimony and evidence for nearly four months and made her ruling. ... This is the appropriate finding."

Attorneys for Williams could not immediately be reached Thursday.

Williams alleged in March 2016 he completed what he said was a mandatory survey that requested anticipated retirement dates from all employees. Williams noted he would be eligible to retire on Aug. 31, 2022, according to his lawsuit.

"Elder used retirement plans to decide who to 'build the bench with,' unbeknownst to Williams," said Kiron Kothari, an attorney representing Williams, during the trial's opening statements in March. "Elder asked employees to focus on hiring younger employees, more fit, younger employees who would stay around longer."

Elder testified the surveys were not compulsory. Rather, they were intended to help him get to know better his employees and their career goals, he said.

Attorneys representing Elder and El Paso County further argued the sheriff took no adverse action against employees who elected not to fill out the survey. They said Williams did not indicate he did not want to answer the questions.

Elder alleged Williams bad-mouthed him and how he was managing the Sheriff's Office with other employees and others outside the office. Elder claimed Williams did not discuss his concerns with him directly, nor did Williams bring his concerns to his direct chain of command.

Williams' attorneys disputed that claim, saying their client did take his concerns to the appropriate people, including other bureau chiefs and the county attorney.

Elder testified in March he had several conversations with Williams about his behavior in attempts to correct it. One such meeting in late October 2016 ran for 2½ hours and included Williams' direct supervisor at the time, Larry Borland.

Days after that meeting, Williams was heard playing "Send in the Clowns" by Judy Collins loudly in his office, which Elder said was "clearly" a dig at him and other employees. Borland handled disciplinary action against Williams, and the following Monday handed him a letter signed by Elder demoting him.

On the stand, Williams said when he played Collins' recording he did not intend to criticize Elder or the agency. Instead, he was paying homage to his late father.

It was common for him and other Sheriff's Office employees to play music, Williams said, and he often listened to music in his office on his lunch hour. On Nov. 3, 2016, he was listening to Collins' album "Judith" because it was the anniversary of his father's funeral, he said. Williams and his father both enjoyed her music, he said.

Elder, though, said the incident was his "last straw" in what he called a pattern of "insubordinate" and "disrespectful" behavior from Williams. The sheriff said he believed Williams had been using the phrase "same circus, different clowns" to criticize his administration.

Williams said he never used the phrase.