Authorities arrested a "dangerous" man -- who had previously evaded them -- Tuesday near the Citadel Mall.
Nathaniel Buchmann, 28, escaped police custody in the 2200 block of Cortez Drive in the Security-Widefield area Monday morning. He was believed to be dangerous and possibly armed, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office advised.
He was wanted on multiple felony warrants for larceny and parole violation.
Deputies were originally called on a report of a stolen trailer. Buchmann and Sarah Schwartz, 29, allegedly were in a truck pulling the trailer down a driveway.
Schwartz was arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, criminal possession of an ID document, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence, the Sheriff's Office said.
Buchmann managed to escape and now faces more charges related to the escape.
The Sheriff's Office stopped actively searching for Buchmann Tuesday afternoon, but he was apprehended by the Department of Corrections and the Colorado Springs Police Department Fugitive Unit around 3 p.m.
According to police, The Fugitive Unit is a newer unit that focuses on finding and apprehending suspects that have evaded police.
Area residents were advised Monday to stay indoors and lock their doors and windows. At 11 a.m. they were allowed to enter and exit the neighborhood.
A search of the house where the trailer was found also resulted in the arrests of Charles Allen Hitchcock, 42, on suspicion of an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass; Valerie Trujillo, 32, on suspicion of outstanding warrant for resisting arrest; and Lacyn North, 26, on suspicion of outstanding warrant for criminal trespass.