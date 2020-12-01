El Paso County crushed previous voter turnout records when 84.3% of active voters cast their ballots in the 2020 General Election.
Of the county’s roughly 454,000 active voters, more than 383,000 returned their ballots Nov. 3. El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said Tuesday those numbers shattered turnout in the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, which saw roughly 292,000 and 327,000 ballots cast.
Nearly 56,000 more people voted this year than they did in 2016, a 17% increase in voter participation, he said.
“In Colorado there are two things that drive voter turnout: The issues on the ballot and the candidates,” Broerman said. “There’s also something to be said about the ease and accessibility we provide residents to vote.”
The presidential election topped the ballot, which included a high-profile Senate race and nearly a dozen state ballot measures on issues ranging from taxes to abortion.
As of Tuesday, 35 states, including Colorado, certified election results. The Electoral College convenes Dec. 14.
Broerman’s office increased the number of voter service centers and ballot drop boxes throughout El Paso Count to ease voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Since 2013, Colorado has held all-mail elections.
In El Paso County, election officials also prepared to serve between as many as 35,000 in-person voters this year, with more than 700 people working the election, Broerman said. But that number doesn’t include hundreds of other people from various organizations who worked behind the scenes offering snacks to voters waiting in line, ensuring traffic controls were in place and gathering emergency power generators so voting could continue if a power outage occurred, he said.
“We worked really hard to make sure the community could vote and to plan the safest way to do it. … It takes a lot of people from different walks of life to make an election work,” Broerman said.
While most El Paso County residents voted by mail-in ballot, about 25,000 people voted in person this year, he said. Just over 11,000 of them did so on Election Day.
“But we prepared and planned so well the lines remained very small and moved quickly,” he said.
Teller County voters also shattered previous voting records this year, with nearly 89% of active voters turning in their ballots, according to data from the Teller County Election Results website.
Of Teller County’s more than 19,000 active voters, roughly 17,000 returned their ballots, data show. Teller County Clerk and Recorder Krystal Brown told county commissioners this month that 1,540 people voted in person and 600 used touchscreens at voting centers.
“Teller County was awesome, my staff fabulous, and we appreciate the work of the election judges,” Brown said.
Statewide, 86.8% of Colorado voters cast ballots in the 2020 election, data from the state election results website show. Of more than 3.79 million active Colorado voters, 3.29 million cast their ballots.
“Voting is so important in order to make sure everyone’s voice is heard, and it needs to be done in a transparent, accurate way, and in a way that residents can verify,” Broerman said.
El Paso County passed its risk limiting audit, required by the Secretary of State’s Office to provide statistical evidence that the election outcome is consistent with what was counted.
“We are able to verify to our citizens with an extremely high level of accuracy that the voice of the people has been heard,” Broerman said.