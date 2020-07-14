Tougher restrictions on restaurants, gyms and other businesses could be coming to El Paso County, health officials warned Tuesday, noting that coronavirus cases are spiking and hospitals are filling in Colorado Springs, reversing favorable conditions that allowed some companies to operate under a state-approved waiver.
Officials warned that the community must get serious about wearing masks and other preventative measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 to maintain the state variances allowing greater community activity.
"Even though it’s difficult to accept for some of us, it doesn’t make any less real," said Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health.
El Paso County has seen 115 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks as of Tuesday up from about 25 new cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks in mid-June, according to El Paso County Public Health's data.
The percentage of patients testing positive has also risen to about 7%. The state would like the county keep the percentage of residents testing positive for coronavirus below 5% to maintain its variances, Kelly said.
The state has granted the county variances allowing Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to open and many venues such as restaurants, gyms and malls to reopen at a higher capacity than allowed by under state health emergency declaration. In a month, if the county has not succeeded in slowing the virus, the state could revoke the county's variances, Kelly said.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise and in two weeks if nothing changes, UCHealth may have to stop elective surgeries in order to maintain capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, he said. As of Monday, UCHealth were caring for about 30 patients who are either hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, or are hospitalized awaiting test results, health system spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said.
"They are not in trouble today," Kelly said. "...They could be in trouble in the near future."
The disease is spreading most among younger residents who are less likely to need to hospitalization, but since so many of them are getting sick there is no doubt some of them will need it, he said. Hospitals in the area can only tolerate about two new cases each day, in part, because COVID-19 patients typically need to stay for several weeks, he said.
Turn around times for test results are also starting to rise again as communities across the state and region see increased cases, he said. The state lab is reaching maximum capacity and they are starting to send out samples to private labs who are seeing samples from Texas and and Arizona where the numbers of cases have surged.
"What we see happening is indisputable ... It does no good to pretend this is not happening," Kelly said.
The county submitted its required mitigation plan for slowing the spread of the virus on Monday and now the community has two weeks to see the spread of the disease start to slow. If following those two weeks, the numbers have not come down, the number of people allowed in certain venues will ratchet down based on how many people per 100,000 residents are getting sick. The state currently allows 175 residents to gather indoors in El Paso County and 250 people to gather outside if social distancing can be maintained. The maximum number allowed could come down to a maximum of 50 people inside and 125 people outside, if the spread of virus isn't slowed, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Kelly csaid studies have proven wearing masks can cut the rate of transmission because the disease spreads through droplets that can hang in the air after someone talks or coughs. A survey of the largest Walmart in El Paso County showed about 60% of residents wearing masks, on par with what's seen across the state. In order to slow the disease further 80% to 90% of residents need to wear masks, he said.
He said mask mandates can improve compliance.
"You can only ask people so many times. .... We don’t ask people to not build a fire during a fire ban," he said.
He later asked the officials directly how they would help slow the spread of disease.
"What are the five of you going to do to help us stop what is happening right in front of our eyes? ... What is our city council going to do?" he asked.
Commission Chairman Mark Waller said a mask mandate would likely be impossible to enforce and should not be enacted.
Commissioner Cami Bremer said government should not mandate behaviors, but she would encourage residents to wear mask.
"I have faith in our community to do the right thing," she said.
Reopening schools
Commissioner Holly Williams said the community cannot get around the standards set by the state and meeting them should be a high priority so schools can reopen.
Kelly wrote guidelines for schools to follow if they reopen in August, but asking schools to prevent the spread while so many in the community have the virus would be asking them to do the impossible, he said.
The county guidelines state that all school staff and students will be “encouraged to wear masks to the greatest extent possible while in proximity to other people” when they return to in-person classes in the fall.
Most local school districts have not yet decided on the mask issue.
Initial plans call for employees to be required to wear masks in classrooms, on buses and elsewhere on school property.
To meet social distancing guidelines and allow for more passengers, students riding buses would need to mask up.
Elsewhere at school, student mask-wearing is up in the air in districts such as Colorado Springs School District 11.
The district’s “Return to Learn” document for reopening buildings says facial coverings for students will be “highly encouraged but not required” at school, though masks will be required for all employees.
But the district has not finalized its plans, said D-11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby.
The district now is “leaning toward students wearing masks,” Ashby said, perhaps with younger students not being required to do so.
“Things will change as we receive more guidance from El Paso County Health,” she said.
At least one school district in the region, School District 49, has decided to require masks for all students, staff and guests in classrooms, hallways, offices, busses and all district facilities.
The decision was based on a D-49 survey that showed teachers and other employees had “stronger expectations for mask wearing” that will “more closely match their needs,” Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts said in a letter to employees and parents.
“Requiring masks for everyone increases the confidence and support for staff members, and thereby preserves the option of in-person learning supported by our full workforce.”
D-49 had planned to require staff only to wear masks and recommend students wear masks.
The changing landscape of COVID-19, with a resurgence of cases locally, as well as research from health care experts showing masks are a tool to help prevent the spread, also impacted the decision, said spokesman David Nancarrow.
Students who didn’t wear them would have to do online learning.
The majority of parents who were among the 3,000 survey participants indicated want an in-person return to classes, instead of a remote learning model, Nancarrow said.