Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in El Paso County on Sunday, bringing the total here to 37, the 4th highest in the state.
The county logged 35 new novel coronavirus infections, for a total of 613, as the illness continued to spread in the Pikes Peak region, albeit at a slower pace. Teller County, which previously reported two deaths, did not add any overnight.
Colorado Springs-area doctors, nurses try to conquer coronavirus and their own fears: Stories from the front lines
El Paso County once led the state for coronavirus deaths but has since been eclipsed by Arapahoe County, which has 38 deaths, Denver County, which has 46 deaths, and Weld County, which now leads Colorado with 48 deaths.
The total of new coronavirus cases statewide grew by 410 on Sunday to 7,303, according to an update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Health officials said 41 people were newly hospitalized in Colorado, for a total of 1,417, and that 37,153 people have been tested, an increase of 2,280 compared to a day earlier.
Colorado recorded 16 additional deaths overall, for a total of 290.
- CHART: Number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado.
The state also reported 68 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
Colorado’s coronavirus data lags a day behind as state health officials gather and tabulate information from each of the state’s 64 counties. The virus is now active in 56 counties, the latest report shows.
- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado