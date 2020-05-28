El Paso County commissioners approved variances Thursday that, with state approval, would allow churches and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to reopen with limitations to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus.
Commissioners lauded both variances as necessary measures that will support mental health.
"Faith is critically important to our personal well being," Commission Stan VanderWerf said.
Churches and the zoo were both closed to help prevent the spread of the virus along with restaurants, gyms, concerts and other large gatherings. Since mid-March the state has limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Chairman Mark Waller said he hoped to see an increasing number of variances come forward, even though variance process that requires approval from the El Paso County Public Health, county hospitals and the state is not ideal.
"It's been a very cumbersome process," he said.
The state has approved two variances from the county after about a week of review in each case to reopen restaurants at 50% capacity and hold modified graduation ceremonies.
Public health data show the county is ready to allow church gatherings and the zoo to reopen, said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Health. The data show even though more people are coming down with coronavirus as more activity as been allowed, the illness is circulating more among younger residents between 20 and 40 years old who are less likely to need hospitalizations, she said.
"The time for this pivot is appropriate," Johnson said.
The variance to reopen churches would limit occupancy to 25% and require households or those in the same social circles to sit 6 feet from each other. Churches would also be encouraged to record contact information for each group visiting and record where the attendees are seated to help investigate an outbreak if possible.
Staff and volunteers would be required to wear cloth masks, and attendees would be encouraged to wear them, the proposed variance states.
The commissioners asked public health to revise the document so that it does not ban the passing of communion on plates through congregations after receiving an email from a pastor who objected to a mandate regarding how communion must be handled.
“The communion is perhaps considered the most holy part of their service,” Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said.
The variance now discourages use of common communion plates passed among attendees.
Churches have been active throughout the shutdown, but it's time to allow them to meet again in person, said Glenn Packium, an associate pastor with New Life Church.
"We can ground people in a deeper purpose and greater meaning," he told county commissioners.
Zoo could drive tourism
The zoo is similar to a park with animals with substantial space for visitors to spread out allowing it to operate safely, said Bob Chastain, president & CEO of the zoo. It can also be a driver of the local tourist economy as Coloradoans revise summer travel plans, he said.
"We can be a state treasure that will help this economy start moving again," he said.
If approved, the requested variance would let Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reopen in three phases, starting on June 1.
The variance proposes reopening the zoo to members only for the first five days and limiting tickets to 300 per hour. Only 25% of visitors normally allowed in buildings could enter until June 15.
On June 6, the zoo could be reopened to the general public, but tickets would still be limited to 300 per hour, the proposal states.
The zoo would stop metering ticketing on June 15, but it would cap attendance between 4,000 and 4,500 visitors per day, which is about 25% of the zoos overall capacity, said Lori Seago, El Paso County Public Health's attorney
The zoos gift shops and restaurants would be open following the guidelines for other similar operations outside the zoo, she said.
The venue will also be allowed to hold events, such as weddings, following social distancing guidelines and capping attendance at 50 people.