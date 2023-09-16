In 1973, Skee Hipszky, 18, became a volunteer for El Paso County Search and Rescue.

In 2023, Hipszky, now 68, remains a volunteer with El Paso County Search and Rescue, and is now by far the organization's longest-tenured volunteer.

"Sometimes you think 'wow, have that many years gone by already?'" Hipszky said on his 50th anniversary volunteering for the organization.

Hipszky is a former life support instructor at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, now retired, with a passion for medicine and helping people, who guesses that he has conducted more than 3,500 operations since joining the organization 50 years ago.

Those operations are often dramatically different from one to the other, last week in Hipszky's most recent operation he and others went to go help a young woman who had injured her ankle on Barr Trail and needed assistance getting out.

That operation was tame for Hipszky, compared to some of the other stories he had to tell.

Hipszky recalled in 1994 that search and rescue was tasked with helping a group of cross-country skiers who were seriously injured in an avalanche and stuck on Pikes Peak.

Hipszky and others were sent to Pikes Peak to provide medical treatment and begin the process of evacuation, but shortly after their arrival on scene an unexpected blizzard roared through with winds of over 70 mph, trapping everyone on the mountain.

"It was absolutely miserable," Hipszky recalled. "It literally became a life and death situation for rescuer as well as for the patients."

The blizzard resulted in the whole crew being trapped on the mountain overnight with no way to get down until the next morning, when a brief break in the storm allowed a helicopter to pick up everyone.

Some of Hipzsky's fellow volunteers recall working on operations with him where he had literally saved someone's life, operations that didn't even come to mind when Hipszky spoke about his own career.

Tim Hayden and Brian Kinsey have both been volunteers with El Paso County Search and Rescue for more than 30 years, and the pair recalled a time when the organization was called on to help a man who was having chest pains at the top of the Manitou Incline.

Hayden said that as Hipszky was arriving on scene the man went into cardiac arrest; another member of El Paso County Search Rescue began performing CPR while Hipszky used a defibrillator to keep the man alive. The man ended up surviving and writing about it in a blog only a week later, Hayden said.

Hipszky had taught the other member who had performed CPR how to do so only a week before the incident, according to Hayden.

"Wilderness saves like that are very rare," Hayden said. "Skee clearly saved that guy's life."

Those operations, as well as the more than 3,500 other operations Hipszky has been apart of the past 50 years, were all done entirely as a volunteer. El Paso County Search and Rescue is an organization made up of only volunteers, and the entirety of their equipment is donated, or bought with donated funds.

"I can't tell you how many times I've missed dinner or I've missed a movie, you just paid tickets to go see the movie and the pager goes off," Hipszky said. "I'm glad I have such a supportive wife."

It's even become a family affair for the Hipszky's, with his wife, Ginger, occasionally helping out the organization, doing weather forecasting and speaking with the National Weather Service when needed.

Currently, El Paso County Search and Rescue are finalists for the Land Rover Defenders Service Award, where the organization with the most votes gets a new Jeep Land Rover outfitted with all the necessary equipment for wilderness search and rescue operations.

For Hipszky, being apart of Search and Rescue has always been about being able to use what he loves to help people. Hipszky said that his love for the outdoors, love for mountain climbing and love for helping others is what got him to join Search and Rescue 50 years ago, and that those reasons are why he remains so dedicated to the organization to this day.

"I truly feel like this was my calling, my purpose in life," Hipszky said.

Christopher Valentine, the public information officer for Search and Rescue and a new volunteer to the organization talked about how Hipszky's experience and dedication in the organization is unmatched.

"He is a leader by example," Valentine said of Hipszky. "One of those people that you just know that if you have a question, he's been there, done that, you can you can lean on him. He's always he's always there to offer advice.

While Valentine hasn't experienced some of the more adrenaline-inducing operations that Hipszky has, Kinsey and Hayden — each with over 30 years of experience themselves — had similar things to say about Hipszky's dedication to the organization.

"He is someone you kind of wanted to emulate," Hayden said. "Always being there, always being available and always being prepared."

"He always seems to be the first at an operation," Kinsey said. "He's willing to take on any role ... and he's been a coordinator and leader the entire time I've been with (Search and Rescue)."

For Hipszky, he says the gratification he gets from helping others is more than enough reward for what he does.

Hipszky recalled how on a small handful of occasions he would be out in public and someone he had helped rescue in an operation would come up and thank him.

"I was taught by my parents to help others and not expect anything in return," Hipszky said. "It's really weird, but gratifying, to have people come up to you out of nowhere and say, 'thank you for helping me,' or 'you guys helped my son or my nephew on one of the trails."

Now at 50 years with Search and Rescue, Hipszky has no plans to slow down, joking — or perhaps saying in earnest- that he's looking forward to his 60th anniversary.