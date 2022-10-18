El Paso County Search and Rescue is asking for the public’s help in winning a new, customized Land Rover Defender to assist in emergencies.

The volunteer organization, EPCSAR, is a finalist in Land Rover USA’s Defender Service Awards in the search and rescue category. A public vote between Oct. 21 and Nov. 6. will choose a winner. The winner will receive a new Defender 130, which would help search and rescue teams “respond to emergencies in nearly any environment with its advances terrain and traction control features,” according to a news release.

EPCSAR collaborated with car dealership Red Noland to create a video for the contest. The award recognizes organizations making a difference in their communities across five different categories, including animal welfare, community services, environmental and conservation, veterans outreach and search and rescue.

Voting will open at this link on Friday.