CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE The statue of Charles Leaming Tutt, Jr., wears a protective mask on May 11, outside the library on Colorado College that bears his name. Wednesday would have been the last day of school for Colorado College students and May 17, would have been have been the commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 had the on-campus school year not been canceled because of the COVID-19 virus March 11 at the end of Block 6. The 2020 commencement will be held next year May 22. Tutt, 1889-1961, was the president of The Broadmoor and The El Pomar Foundation as well as a trustee of the college. He donated money in 1962 to build the new library and the El Pomar Sports Center.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

El Paso County School District 49 announced Monday that all students and staff will be required to wear masks during some activities in the building and on buses for the upcoming school year to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

In order to "provide a safe environment," masks or face coverings will be required when in the hallways, workplace classrooms, offices, buses and all district facilities, officials said in a statement.

Students and staff in grades 1-12 will be required to wear face coverings. The school district will provide students who are unable or choose not to wear a mask with school-based E-learning options.

"In the very limited number of cases where our obligation to an individual student requires in-person learning without a mask, we will depend on individualized learning plans or an exemption process to provide consistent, equitable accommodations," the statement reads.

