El Paso County School District 49 announced Monday that all students and staff will be required to wear masks during some activities in the building and on buses for the upcoming school year to combat the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
In order to "provide a safe environment," masks or face coverings will be required when in the hallways, workplace classrooms, offices, buses and all district facilities, officials said in a statement.
Students and staff in grades 1-12 will be required to wear face coverings. The school district will provide students who are unable or choose not to wear a mask with school-based E-learning options.
"In the very limited number of cases where our obligation to an individual student requires in-person learning without a mask, we will depend on individualized learning plans or an exemption process to provide consistent, equitable accommodations," the statement reads.