CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE The statue of Charles Leaming Tutt, Jr., wears a protective mask on May 11, outside the library on Colorado College that bears his name. Wednesday would have been the last day of school for Colorado College students and May 17, would have been have been the commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 had the on-campus school year not been canceled because of the COVID-19 virus March 11 at the end of Block 6. The 2020 commencement will be held next year May 22. Tutt, 1889-1961, was the president of The Broadmoor and The El Pomar Foundation as well as a trustee of the college. He donated money in 1962 to build the new library and the El Pomar Sports Center.