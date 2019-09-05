The owner of Aspen Peaks Roofing & Contractors was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony theft, accused of stealing $21,500 from a customer in Cascade, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported.
Nathaniel Hardage, 38, was hired to replace the victim's roof in August 2018, and "the victim was pressured to pay for everything up front because Hardage promised quick completion of her project," the Sheriff's Office said.
"After only a partial tear-off of the old roof was completed in late September 2018, the victim could not get Aspen Peaks Roofing to return and complete the project."
Hardage was arrested when he arrived at the El Paso County Courthouse to appear for hearings in other cases related to contractor fraud and felony assault, the Sheriff's Office said.
He was arrested March 21 on suspicion of felony theft of $2,000 to $5,000, court records show. The alleged crime happened from Nov. 16 to Feb. 24.
Then on May 29, he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, a felony, and three misdemeanors: third-degree assault, false imprisonment and harassment, court records show. The alleged crimes happened from May 24-27.
In the past year, the Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit has made eight arrests related to contractor fraud. Anyone who has fallen victim to fraud in unincorporated El Paso County should call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.