El Paso County will roll back the number of people allowed to gather indoors because of a steady increase of COVID-19 cases during the past several weeks.
"This virus remains very active and very dangerous," Mayor John Suthers said.
The announcement is a reversal from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's statement on Wednesday that El Paso County's case numbers were declining, citing a lower three-day average of new cases in recent days, despite weeks of data showing an increase. The state cited the three-day average as proof coronavirus mitigation efforts were succeeding.
Under the stricter public health guidelines, indoor gatherings will be restricted to 100 people, down from the 175 permitted by state-granted variances. Houses of worship are exempt, according to a news release. The new cap on indoor gatherings will be in effect for at least two weeks, officials said, at which time the rollback will be reevaluated.
City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County and business officials have also agreed to advocate for increased teleworking, the release said. Officials will also be working to set up a drive-thru testing site.
"Colorado's success in crushing this virus, saving lives and preventing more economic damage is connected to people doing the right thing, and to a strong response from the state, local governments, and public health departments," said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s executive director.
Suthers noted during the event the state health department is working with the city not against it.
El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller reminded residents that the community is still in the middle of the fight against COVID-19.
Gov. Jared Polis reached out to Colorado Springs leaders Thursday to review the adjustment to indoor gatherings before it was announced, Waller said.
"Thank you for hearing our concerns. Thank you for reaching out to us and thank you for allowing us to be a part of the process," he said to state leaders.
This is a developing story and will be updated.