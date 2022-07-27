A roundup of road and highway construction projects in the Colorado Springs area as of Wednesday.
Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project
• Southbound Interstate 25 between Colorado 16 and Santa Fe Avenue: Beginning Saturday, construction crews continue a temporary shift of southbound I-25 east to the newly constructed inside lanes from Colorado 16 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) to Santa Fe Avenue. Traffic on I-25 will be head-to-head, separated by a temporary barrier.
The traffic switch configuration as a whole is between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue. It will be in place through February. There will be alternating left and right lane closures northbound on I-25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue Thursday and Friday evenings so crews can switch traffic to the new configuration.
• New on- and off-ramp configurations: There is a new southbound on-ramp configuration from South Academy Boulevard and a new southbound-to-westbound off-ramp configuration to Colorado 16. Drivers will also encounter a new southbound on-ramp to I-25 from Colorado 16 and a new southbound off-ramp to Santa Fe Avenue with the upcoming traffic switch.
• Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road: Continuing alternating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic operations 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. The intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road intersection remains closed with a detour in place.
• Colorado 94: Through Friday, right lane closure eastbound and turn lane closure westbound at Mile Markers 6 to 8. There is a full closure on North Blaney Road. There is no vehicle access to North Blaney Road from Colorado 94 or access to Colorado 94 from North Blaney Road. This closure is in place through early fall.
Interstate 25 South "Gap"
• Various ramp closures near Larkspur: Drivers should watch for various overnight ramp closures on I-25 near Larkspur as crews continue paving operations. Ramp closures are dependent on weekly construction progress.
• Increased traffic through I-25 South "Gap": The annual Renaissance Festival continues in Larkspur Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 7. Drivers should expect heavier traffic and delays through the area.
• Upper Lake Gulch Road: Through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Upper Lake Gulch Road (exit 172) are closed. To get to Larkspur, drivers should use the southbound I-25 off-ramp at Spruce Mountain Road (exit 173). For access to southbound I-25, head north on I-25 then turn around using the Sky View Lane/Tomah Road interchange (exit 174).
• Monument Hill Frontage Road closure: The Monument Hill Frontage Road between the north entrance of Misty Acres Boulevard and County Line Road remains closed through 5 a.m. Saturday. Drivers can access I-25 and Monument Hill Frontage Road from the Colorado 105 interchange (exit 161).
• Daytime I-25 Express Lane closures: Through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Express Lane (far-left lane) closures on north- and southbound I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock. At least two lanes will be open.
• Overnight lane closures: Through Friday, on northbound i-25 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and on southbound I-25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. At least one lane will be open during this time.
Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway Interchange
• Traffic shifts: On Thursday crews will shift traffic on northbound Powers Boulevard (Colorado 21) onto the Cottonwood Creek between Woodmen Road and Research Parkway. Thursday night, single lane closures on Powers between Woodmen Road and Briargate Parkway. Expect delays.
• Single lane closures: 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, single lane closures and lane shifts on Research Parkway between Powers and Grand Cordera Parkway; and single lane closures and lane shifts on Research Parkway between Powers and Channel Drive. From 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, single lane closures on northbound Powers between Woodmen Road and Briargate Parkway.