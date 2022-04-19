A roundup of road and highway construction projects in the Colorado Springs area for the week of April 18.
Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project
- Interstate 25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue: The left lane on southbound I-25 will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Thursday.
- Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road: Crews continue flagging operations with intermittent shoulder closures on Charter Oak Ranch Road and Santa Fe Avenue daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday.
Centennial Boulevard Extension Project
- Chestnut and Fontanero streets: The intersection of Chestnut and Fontanero streets will be fully and temporarily closed through Friday. Crews will install new sewer lines under the road, according to the project website. Traffic will detour north to Fillmore Street and south to Uintah Street. Drivers can also use Recreation Way on the east side of Interstate 25 to bypass the closure.
Powers and Research
- Eastbound Research Parkway between Powers Boulevard and Grand Cordera Parkway: Single lane closures daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
- Channel Drive onto eastbound Research Parkway: There will be dedicated right-turn lane closures from Channel Drive onto eastbound Research Parkway daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Drivers can still access eastbound Research Parkway using the left lane.
- Direct through-access on Research Parkway across Powers Boulevard remains restricted on Research through the interchange.
- There is no direct through access to Research Parkway across Powers Boulevard. There are no impacts to northbound and southbound Powers Boulevard.
- Only drivers traveling westbound on Research Parkway will be able to access southbound Powers Boulevard. Additionally, only drivers traveling eastbound on Research Parkway will be able to access northbound Powers.
- Travelers driving northbound and southbound on Powers, and those needing access through the intersection, will use the signalized U-turn south of the interchange, according to the project website.
Black Forest Road
- Black Forest Road between Woodmen Road and Research Parkway: Crews with Wildcat Construction began moving materials and equipment to the project site on Monday. Drivers should be alert and use slower speeds through the construction zone, officials said. Crews will widen Black Forest Road to four lanes from Woodmen Road to Research Parkway and construct separate north- and southbound bridges over Cottonwood Creek. The project is scheduled to be completed by late 2024.
Garden of the Gods Road
- Garden of the Gods Road between Forge Road and North Chestnut Street: Eastbound Garden of the Gods Road is down to one lane of traffic between Forge Road and North Chestnut Street until April 30. Crews are working on the road's intersection at North Chestnut Street through Saturday, and at the intersection of Garden of the Gods and Forge roads from April 25 through April 30. Only right turns are allowed at these intersections during this time. Colorado Springs Utilities is doing repairs stemming from last year's water main break, the agency said last week. Travelers can still access surrounding businesses during the closure.
Fountain Mesa Road and Caballero/Fortman avenues
- Caballero Avenue opened to through traffic on April 12 and Fortman Avenue was detoured to allow for work on the intersection's east side. Fortman Avenue at Fountain Mesa Road is now closed for approximately two months, with traffic detoured north on Fortman Avenue to Medicine Bow Avenue.