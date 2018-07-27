El Paso County crews have resumed grading rural gravel roads after the work was paused because of the lack of rain.
County highway officials determined in early July that hot and dry weather was making it difficult to smooth out gravel roads, and grading improvements weren't lasting more than a few hours.
That hiatus ended on Friday, when Public Works employees took to the streets after recent downpours with four graders, working overtime to give attention to gravel roads that have only received minimal maintenance in the past month, according to a county news release.