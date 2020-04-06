El Paso County residents are able to renew license plate registration at multiple self-service kiosks located throughout the county, including at five local King Soopers stores.

Colorado MVExpress kiosks are available at King Soopers locations: 1070 W. Baptist Rd., 7915 Constitution Ave. and 3620 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. The kiosks in King Soopers stores will be available daily during store hours and a $3.95 service fee is charged per vehicle renewed.

Residents can renew vehicle registration at three of the four Clerk’s Motor Vehicle kiosks located at offices: Union Town Center Office at 8830 N. Union Blvd., opened 24/7; Citizens Service Center at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd., and the Powers Office at 5650 Industrial Pl. Centennial Hall at 200 S. Cascade Ave. is temporarily closed.

Colorado MVExpress kiosks are large blue and yellow machines that look similar to an ATM.

To use a kiosk, type the license plate number on the touchscreen or scan the renewal postcard. Pay taxes and fees by check, credit or debit card. Cash is not accepted at kiosks in King Soopers stores, but is accepted at the clerk’s motor vehicle branches. Residents can obtain the year tab and registration from the kiosksInstructions and voice prompts are available in Spanish and English.