The dismissal of a lawsuit this week closes the latest chapter in a Colorado Springs concrete company’s bid to open a new quarry that has twice been quashed by the state mining board.
A Denver District Court judge on Wednesday tossed the lawsuit, in which Transit Mix had asked the court to review the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board’s denial of its second permit application, after the company and an attorney for a quarry opponent agreed to the dismissal.
John Cook, an attorney for Transit Mix, declined to comment on why Transit Mix moved to dismiss the lawsuit.
Most of Transit Mix’s assets were recently sold to a Switzerland-based building materials giant. But Transit Mix’s former parent company, Continental Materials, is still leasing the mineral rights for the ranch from the Colorado State Land Board. The Chicago-based corporation has also retained other aggregate assets, including Pikeview and Black Canyon quarries, which have been rebranded Castle Concrete Aggregates.
If Castle wants to mine the ranch, a third application will have to be filed with the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, said Steve Mulliken, an attorney for the The Barbara Ingersoll Marital Trust. The trust owns land near the property, near Little Turkey Creek Road off Colorado 115.
Jerry Schnabel, former president of Transit Mix and now president of Castle, has declined to say if Castle will submit another application.
“We are going to keep the mineral rights in place, table it for now, and revisit it at a future date,” Schnabel said.
The 2016 mineral rights lease agreement sunsets in 2026, according to the document, provided to The Gazette by a the state’s Department of Natural Resources. The yearly rent is $2,598, and another $200,000 is due annually in royalty payments for Colorado schools that are collected by the State Land Board.
Filing another application would be no small feat. Transit Mix’s second was nearly 2,000 pages. If a third application was filed, it could be six months before the board considers it at a hearing because of the division’s timeline requirements, including a public comment period and staff review of the application.
“I would be surprised, quite honestly, if they submitted a third application,” Mulliken said. “But I guess time will tell.”
Environmental organizations, local residents and other experts cited a variety of issues at a two-day hearing before the board last April, including that the proposed quarry would disturb the fragile system of granite cracks that holds the area’s water supply and eliminate wildlife habitat for the threatened Mexican spotted owl and other animals.
But Transit Mix argued last spring that it had resolved those concerns, which the board referenced when it denied the company’s first application for a mining permit in late 2016. In Transit Mix’s second application, the company cut the size of the proposed quarry by more than half, adjusted the site so that it would be entirely south of Little Turkey Creek Road, and conducted additional analyses to show that the area’s water supply wouldn’t be affected.
After the board’s April decision, Transit Mix had the chance to file a petition for reconsideration with the division, but never did.
Instead, the company argued in the lawsuit, filed in September, that the board had “abused its discretion and acted in a manner that was arbitrary, capricious, and unsupported by substantial evidence” when it denied the second application.
Per state law, the lawsuit named as defendants the state board and nearly 100 people who objected to the quarry plan. But only Mulliken’s client had been served a summons in the case, he said.
Transit Mix sought to dismiss the lawsuit, and Mulliken and Cook agreed to the dismissal in a Feb. 1 legal filing. A judge ratified that consensus on Wednesday in an order granting the stipulation.
The company pursued the same legal recourse after the board’s denial of its first application in late 2016, although that first petition for judicial review was eventually dismissed.
“We’re hoping that this is over,” said Kristan Rigdon, a spokeswoman for a group of quarry opponents. “This has been three years for us of trying to stop a quarry on the Hitch Rack Ranch. It’s been a fight for our water supply, for our property values, and to prevent another scar on the Front Range.”