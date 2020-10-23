Rajko Anic, left, and Aaron Hueser with El Paso County Public Health tests patients for COVID-19 at a drive-up testing site Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, during the weekly food distribution center outside the Southeast Armed Services YMCA in Colorado Springs. The site was set up at the weekly food giveaway to reach more Hispanics including undocumented members in the community. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)