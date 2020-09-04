The El Paso County Board of Health approved by an 8-1 vote Thursday the $2.4 million purchase of a new facility intended to assist with COVID-19 response and recovery.
The new 30,403-square-foot building, at 6436 U.S. 85/87 in Fountain, will be used to provide public health services regarding the coronavirus pandemic, including services like emergency preparedness and response to COVID-19, testing and dispensing sites for future COVID-19 and flu vaccines, and to store equipment, officials said. The site will also be an epicenter to assist with economic recovery and food insecurity.
“We will be able to offer many public services that are extremely needed in that region,” Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said of southern El Paso County.
The facility requires upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the parking lot needs improvements, said Senior Assistant County Attorney Lori Seago, who provides legal counsel to the board.
The building purchase and other improvements will be fully funded by federal CARES Act monies, Seago said.
The CARES Act stipulates all federal funds must be used by the end of the year. El Paso County Public Health must move into the building by Dec. 12, Seago said. The anticipated closing date is Oct. 30 and the county is expected to take possession of the building Nov. 2.
“That gives us a short six weeks to get everything in, to get contractors in to do any additional improvements that need to be made,” Seago said.
“It will be tight, but I’ve spoken to Public Health staff and they feel that that is doable.”
The City of Fountain is expected Tuesday to approve committing up to $150,000 to help pay for parking lot and ADA improvements, said Todd Evans, Fountain’s deputy city manager.
The board of health can fund those improvements wholly or may terminate the purchase contract if the city decides not to contribute those monies, Seago said.
Board of Health member Yolanda Avila expressed reservations about the purchase and was the sole vote against it.
“I don’t think there was a great effort to find a location in southeast (El Paso County) even though there are several empty buildings in southeast Colorado Springs,” Avila said.
She was also concerned the facility was not already ADA-compliant, that the City of Fountain may not contribute to the cost of renovations, and that there was no current public transportation route to the new facility’s location.
“I’m concerned … that it’s the tail wagging the dog,” Avila said.
Evans said he would coordinate meetings with Avila and Mountain Metropolitan Transit to “work out” public transportation to the location.
Board of Health member Kari Kilroy said, “I trust all the folks that have been working together to make this happen. ... This is a true partnership, which is what we’re all about here.”