An El Paso County prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19 last week, renewing health concerns at the county courthouse days after the chief judge lifted a nearly four-month ban on jury trials.
Scott Sosebee, the 4th Judicial District administrator, said his office was notified Monday of the prosecutor’s positive result.
The courtroom where the prosecutor had appeared the previous week, Division 19, was disinfected, and attorneys and court staff who had worked in proximity with the prosecutor were all notified, Sosebee said. Court administrators also consulted with El Paso County Public Health, he said.
“The department of health indicated that since masks were worn and social distancing was being practiced that a more general notification or advisory was not required,” Sosebee said in a written statement.
The El Paso County Combined Courts resumed a pared-down docket of jury trials July 6, after a 3½-month pause because of risks from the pandemic.
Although a statewide ban on jury trials remains in place, El Paso and Teller counties were among several judicial districts across Colorado that successfully petitioned for a waiver from Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats.
Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain, who presides over the local court system, said Coats approved the waiver after Bain submitted a trial safety plan drafted in collaboration with El Paso County Deputy Medical Director Leon Kelly.
The plan requires masks and social distancing among all involved parties during jury selection and trials. Attorneys must remain at their tables and use a plastic-wrapped microphone to ask questions in court, and the plastic is changed between each speaker, among other precautions.
Bain told The Gazette that safety is of “paramount concern” and that if risks from coronavirus continue to rise, “we would reassess our jury plan.”
The courthouse on Monday also began distributing masks to anyone who comes to the door without one, and more are available at reception areas, courtrooms and clerk’s offices, Sosebee said. El Paso County jail inmates — who for months came to court without masks — are now being given masks to wear during court appearances.
“Between providing masks for the public and inmates, we are estimating that we will be providing (about) 1,000 masks per week,” Sosebee said.
A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said no inmates have tested positive for the illness to date.
More than two months after Colorado lifted its stay-at-home order and weeks after it relaxed restrictions on businesses and public life, the deadly virus is again on the rise across the state, leading Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday to announce a statewide requirement for anyone over the age of 10 to wear masks in indoor public places.
Infection rates are likewise surging in El Paso County. Kelly and other public health officials delivered an hourslong update to the Board of Commissioners last week in which he pressed the importance of wearing masks in public.
Despite precautions at the county courthouse, some attorneys question whether enough has been done to mitigate health risks.
As the courts work through their crowded criminal dockets, defendants and their supporters cram into the hallways, said attorney Will Cook.
“You feel the heat and humidity of all the people waiting in the hall,” Cook said. “It’s like running a gantlet. There’s no social distancing. They’re all sitting next to each other, and half of them have their masks pulled down. … It’s starting to feel unsafe.”
Cook, who was involved in the second trial held under the waiver from Coats, said the safety precautions made his trial feel “somewhat safe.” But that isn’t the case on an average day docket day in a building with two dozen felony courtrooms, he added.
“I’m starting to feel uncomfortable about doing the regular dockets again,” Cook said.
Attorney Phil Winegar applauded the sight of inmates wearing masks, after long complaining that their health was an afterthought during the pandemic. Even if the jail says it has no active cases of coronavirus, attorneys have raised concerns that inmates could be exposed to the virus during court appearances and bring the disease into the jail.
Lee Richards, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office, said the office was following health department protocol and asking any employees who were in contact with the sickened prosecutor to self-isolate for 14 days.
Richards couldn’t say how many employees were staying home as a result.
The prosecutor, whose name is being withheld to protect the individual's medical privacy, is at least the second person from the office to test positive for the illness. The other fell ill in late March and has since recovered. A Colorado Springs public defender who contracted COVID-19 in April has also recovered.
Bain said that prospective jurors can have their service postponed if they have concerns about their vulnerability to COVID-19.
Despite the safety plan, the first major trial set in July was postponed, with a judge citing difficulties related to the pandemic.
Marco Garcia-Bravo had been slated to face a jury beginning July 13 in the 2017 gang slayings of two Colorado Springs teenagers, Coronado High School students Natalie Cano-Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15. District Judge David A. Shakes rescheduled the case for September, saying that social distancing rules would make it impossible to convene a large enough jury pool for the heavily publicized case.