El Paso County plans to spend nearly $16.5 million in 2023 on employee salaries and benefits to keep up with rising wages in a competitive labor market and to better retain workers, the largest pay increase county officials have considered in more than five years.

"This amount is larger than anything we've presented in recent history," Chief Financial Officer Nikki Simmons said Thursday. "Honestly, that is 98% to do with the high cost of inflation (and) cost of living that's happened. ... We are trying to keep our employees up with our cost of living here."

The recommended boost is part of a preliminary $472.5 million county spending plan finance officials first revealed Oct. 4. It's also the largest portion of about $257 million in discretionary funding commissioners can distribute to core services and departments. The rest of the budget is tied up by state and federal regulation.

All of the county's nearly 3,000 employees across 24 departments will see a boost in their salaries and benefits, Simmons said.

The increase includes a 5% cost of living raise and a 2% bump to county department and office personnel budgets to address employee tenure, equity or pay compression, which happens when a new employee is paid almost the same or more than longer-service employees in the same or higher-level roles, said Xavier Frost, the county's chief human resources officer.

El Paso County's Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, is 8.2% for 2022, Frost said. The decision to increase employee salaries was also informed by a comprehensive salary study the county conducted, he said.

The county lost 27 full-time employees in 2022 and hopes to add 11 more, for a total of 3,005 full-time employees next year, according to budget documents.

The county did not eliminate any jobs, Simmons said Thursday. Officials reduced positions across four departments and used money dedicated for those salaries to invest in current employees, focusing on retention rather than saving money for chronically vacant positions, she said.

"We did a very deep dive look in each department to figure out what we could do to keep our budget whole," Simmons said.

Turnover is also costly for the county, Frost said.

Using data from Forbes, Frost said it costs employers between 30% and 50% of an entry-level employee's annual salary to replace them. That number rises to 150% of the annual pay for mid-level employees and 400% of the annual wages for high-level or highly-specialized employees, he said.

The Human Resources and Risk Management Department is requesting about $349,000 to hire three full-time employees who can help manage the department's approximately 55% increase in work over the last year, Frost said.

"The current job climate has created a large increase in requests to HR for recruitment and retention, and challenges in navigating the staffing necessary to fulfill these needs," he said. "Even the best employers right now are in a fight to get candidates and keep those candidates when they get them. That is our primary challenge."

His department requested a budget increase of $134,679 to hire a senior human resource business partner and $213,953 to hire two talent acquisition specialists to fill vacant roles quicker and conduct better vetting, exit surveys, regular employee check-ins, annual employee engagement surveys and action planning.

Public Works asked for about $2.1 million to hire five employees so it can catch up on deferred roads maintenance and continue stormwater maintenance, said Jack Ladley, the department's deputy director.

Ladley requested $1.8 million in part to purchase four road graders and hire three more employees to work on its grader team, which maintains gravel roads.

Those employees are working at 134% of their current capacity, he said. Hiring more people will allow the county to regrade its rural roads every eight to 10 weeks, down from every 10 to 12 weeks, and would "significantly" improve the labor deficit, he said.

The department also requested $342,335 to add two employees to its stormwater maintenance crew and purchase a new truck.

Additionally, the Justice Services Department requested $84,029 to hire a veteran's appeals specialist to assist veterans navigating the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs process.

Planning and Community Development requested $244,788 to hire two new county planners.