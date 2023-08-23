Emergency dispatchers need clear, accurate information to assist them in quickly directing police, fire or medical responders where they’re needed.

But many callers are experiencing or witnessing trauma when they dial 911, El Paso County dispatcher Jennifer Masey said.

They’re usually scared — and sometimes they’re injured — so the calls can lack the coherence that Masey and her colleagues depend on.

That’s why Masey enjoys recognizing El Paso County’s young 911 Heroes, she said.

“For a person that young to make the 911 call, and then calmly relay the information we need, is really impressive,” she said. “I talk to adult callers all the time who aren’t nearly as calm as these kids.”

The El Paso-Teller County 911 Hero Award program has honored young emergency callers for their quick thinking and calm actions since its 2005 inception. To be eligible for recognition, a candidate has to be 16 or younger, initiate a 911 call and “(create) a positive outcome by saving a life, significantly reducing property loss or stopping a crime,” program officials said.

Several first responders, dispatchers and other county officials gathered at Falcon Fire Station 3 on Monday to recognize Brianna Denney and Royalty Rosado, the two most recent honorees.

On March 17, Denney’s grandfather, William, began complaining of a severe headache and lightheadedness. Knowing that her grandfather is diabetic, Denney, 14, recognized the symptoms as being potentially serious and dialed 911.

Talking with dispatcher Jocelyn Darbyshire, Denney relayed the family’s address, her grandfather’s condition and medical history, and other relevant information while staying with William until first responders arrived.

“It was scary, but I knew I needed to stay calm,” said Denney, an eighth grader. “I needed to be a grownup, for him.”

On April 23, Royalty Rosado had just gotten home from school with her family when her mother, Jacqueline, suddenly fell to the floor and began shaking. Rosado, who was 10 at the time, recognized that her mother was having a seizure and knew what to do.

“I knew I had to call 911 fast,” she said.

Masey answered Rosado’s call, guided her through medical questions and gave instructions, which the youngster dutifully followed. Rosado sent her younger sister to unlock the door for the Falcon Fire Department as she stayed with her mother.

“I was kinda scared,” she said. “But I knew I had to make sure that my mom was OK.”

On Monday, both girls and their families were invited to the fire station under the guise of a guided tour. When they entered the engine bay, they were greeted with applause.

“I was really surprised,” Denney said.

“I was a little confused,” Rosado said. “I had forgotten about (the 911 call)!”

Sheriff’s Office officials gave each 911 Hero a medal, a challenge coin, a certificate and a “goodie bag.” As an added bonus, they met the dispatchers who took their emergency call.

“This is my favorite part of the job,” Masey said. “These kids are really brave, and they deserve to be recognized.”