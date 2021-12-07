El Paso County commissioners approved a $512 million budget Tuesday including a boost in public works spending after a report showed earlier this year that most roads across the county need extensive work.

More than 60% of El Paso County’s paved roads and 45% of its rural roads are in poor shape or need reconstructing, the report found. County officials had hoped to keep $13 million in excess property tax revenue over the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights cap to help address the many miles of roads in need of repair, but in November voters turned down the request.

Still commissioners prioritized funding for roads, boosting the road and bridge budget from $25.5 million this year up to $38.9 million next year. The proposed spending includes $14 million for road maintenance from general sales tax revenues, said Natalie Sosa, county spokeswoman.

The funding is slated for road maintenance to help extend the useful life of the pavement or gravel and stave off the need for much more expensive road reconstruction work, said Kevin Mastin, executive director of public works.

"Our goal with the $14 million is to stretch that as much as we can," he said.

The county has about 1,100 centerline miles of paved roads and about 1,100 centerline miles of rural gravel roads. A centerline mile measures the roads length down the center, regardless of the number of lanes.

The vast transportation network needs far more work than can be done with the funding available.

Filling in cracks and laying down black top on paved roads can cost between $10,000 and $275,000 per centerline mile, while regular grading on gravel roads costs between $2,000 and $5,000 per centerline mile. Reconstruction on a rural road requires about $500,000 per centerline mile and an urban road requires about $5 million per centerline mile, the Gazette reported previously.

The county has a list of roads that need work, but will not release the street names that will see maintenance until after the winter and early spring freeze-thaw cycle ends, Mastin said. Roads can deteriorate fast over the winter months as water seeps into cracks, freezes and then expands. So new road priorities can arise in just a few months, he said.

As the county sees rapid population growth and hundreds of car trips a day pound roads built to sustain the travel of a few ranching families, the county is also exploring some new solutions to sustain the road surfaces, he said. The staff is testing out a wheat-based product that can be added to the existing gravel on the roads and help hold together and last longer, he said.

The county has already treated Eastonville Road near Falcon High School with the product to see how it stands up to heavy traffic, Mastin said. The county is exploring a similar alternative product as well, he said.

The new solution is needed, in part, because of the speed of traffic on rural roads. They were built for cars to travel 25 or 30 mph, not 60 or 70 mph, and those higher speeds can cause the life cycle of the road to decrease exponentially, he said.

Upcoming county road projects will also be informed by an extensive road safety study launched earlier this year. However, some of those projects may be eligible for other funding outside of the $14 million for maintenance, Mastin said.

Public works staffing levels will likely also come up in the coming months to help with the projects because the department currently employs about 230 people and has about 35 open positions.

"We are having a very difficult time of getting 100% of our people hired," Mastin said.

The county is doing a wage compensation study to help address the labor issue.

"The commissioners are fully aware and fully engaged in trying to find a solution for it," he said.