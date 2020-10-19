New coronavirus cases in El Paso County have been trending sharply upward since early October, public health leaders said Monday as they work to stem the spread of the disease and avoid the possibility of new restrictions.
County public health officials are to meet with state health department representatives later this week to discuss coronavirus numbers, trends and mitigation efforts as the the region remains in a third wave of the spreading disease.
"This is a really critical juncture,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said. “Given the spike we’ve seen, this is very important for Colorado. … If this continues, we will have no choice but to go back to stricter regulations that could negatively impact our economy.”
County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said Monday there was “no one single source” for the spike in new cases across the county and state that reached levels higher than those recorded in July after the Independence Day holiday. Wheelan and El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson cited several possibilities for the growth, including "pandemic fatigue" and people letting down their guard, failing to remain at home when sick, and engaging with more people outside their normal social circles.
The county on Monday reached the 14th day of exceeding the incident rate set for its current safer-at-home “Level 1” designation when it hit a two-week average of 180.8 new cases per 100,000 people. That number is well above the incidence rate of 0 to 75 new cases per 100,000 people required to remain at the current level, according to county health data.
Additionally, the county’s two-week positivity rate — the percentage of people tested with results positive for the virus — as of Monday was hovering just under 5% and hospitalizations were also increasing, county and city officials said in a joint news release.
Under the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s current restrictions, El Paso County schools are permitted to conduct in-person instruction; retailers, restaurants, places of worship and offices can operate at up to 50% capacity; and gatherings of up to 175 people indoors and up to 250 people outdoors are allowed.
If El Paso County were to move back to safer-at-home “Level 2” restrictions because of continued virus spread, its caps on indoor and outdoor event capacities would reduce as would attendance limits on group sports events.
The county reached its highest number of new cases Wednesday, when it recorded 164 new diagnoses, data show. On Sunday, 100 new cases had been reported in El Paso County and as of Monday the county’s two-week average of new hospitalizations was 4.71.
Statewide, the numbers also continue to climb. Colorado reported 966 new coronavirus cases Monday, the sixth-highest daily total since the pandemic began seven months ago, data show. In that time, the state has recorded a total of 86,374 cases of the virus.
Five of the six days with the highest number of reported cases have come since Oct. 9; the only other high mark was set April 23. Over the past week, the state has confirmed an average of 960 cases per day. The percentage of tests that returned positive also went up Monday, to 6.24%. Hospitalizations statewide have grown to 465 people, data show.
As of Monday, 2,051 people have died from the virus in Colorado.
Colder weather and the upcoming holidays are points of concern for public health officials as colder temperatures force people to remain indoors and the holidays bring increased activities and gatherings, Johnson said.
“Everyone has a role to play and we can’t (reduce cases) without each person doing what they can to help the whole community stay healthy — and not just physically healthy, but we’re also talking about social, mental and economic health.”
Officials urged residents to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, remaining home when ill and physically distancing from others to curb the spread of COVID-19. They also suggested residents get their flu shots and that they “get creative” when deciding how to celebrate the holidays this year.
“We’ve been here before. We know what to do and how to do it. We’re headed for some turbulence, and it will be a sacrifice on many levels," Wheelan said.
The Denver Gazette's Seth Klamann contributed to this report.