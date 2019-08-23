One of the six El Paso County ponds and lakes that were tested Monday for toxic levels of blue-green algae came back positive for the harmful bacteria, county spokesman Joel Quevillon said Friday.
The pond at Homestead Ranch Regional Park north of Peyton tested above the recommended safety threshold for microcystins, a toxin associated with blue-green algae, a county news release read.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tested samples from five other bodies of water — two Willow Springs ponds, Duckwood Pond in Fountain Creek Regional Park, the pond in Fox Run Regional Park and Drake Lake — that all came back clear of the dangerous algae.
Click here to see the county's video of park staff taking samples of the water.
Signs will be posted over the weekend warning visitors not to come in contact with the water at the Homestead Ranch pond, Quevillon said.
The pond is the third body of water in El Paso County to test positive for the harmful algae this month. Pikeview Reservoir and Prospect Lake in Memorial Park both tested above acceptable limits for the bacteria.
Though county park staff weren't planning on testing creeks, as the algae grows mostly in stagnant water, the creek at Bear Creek Regional Park also was tested out of caution, Quevillon said.
"We're optimistic (about the results) because it is a moving body of water," he said.
Click here for more information about blue-green algae from the state.
