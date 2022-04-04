A small plane crash in the Falcon area on Sunday night sent two adults and a child to the hospital, the El Paso County Sheriff's office said.

One passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the condition of the two other people was unknown, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The plane crash was reported just before 6 p.m. Sunday on a runway at the Meadow Lake Airport, located at 12850 E. U.S. 24 in the county's unincorporated area northeast of Colorado Springs, the Sheriff's Office said. The aircraft had "heavy damage" after it clipped a hangar and crashed.

The Falcon Fire Department responded "quickly" to the crash and extricated two of the passengers from the plane, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a single engine Piper PA-28. The agency along with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.