Record-breaking temperatures and dry conditions have put a hiatus on El Paso County’s work on rural roads.
After Colorado Springs hit a high of 99 degrees Wednesday, county highway officials determined that drought conditions were making it difficult to smooth gravel roads, and grading improvements weren’t lasting more than a few hours, says a county news release.
Until the county gets more rain, workers normally assigned to road grading instead will work on drainage projects and maintenance to bridges and paved roads, the county reports.
Much of the county is in severe drought, according to a U.S. Drought Monitor report released in mid-June.
Several days of light to moderate rainfall and lower temperatures likely will be needed before grading is worthwhile, said Jim Reid, executive director of the county’s Public Works Department.
“All the moisture content has just been baked out of these gravel roads,” Reid said in a statement. “And when they get to be this dry, the graders don’t really do much good. Worse yet, we can actually cause more long-lasting damage to the road base by grading under these extreme conditions, and we want to make sure that we are using taxpayers’ money effectively.”
The county can’t afford to buy and haul enough water to make grading more effective in current conditions, Reid said, but it will continue “dust abatement and minimum maintenance” on the dry roads.
When heavy rain comes, dry surfaces will be less porous, so drivers should be wary of flash floods.