Four additional voter service and polling centers opened Monday in El Paso County, and will stay open through Election Day for the primary elections June 28.

Five locations are now open, including the main office at the El Paso County Clerk's Office at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road. The centers that opened Monday include downtown Centennial Hall and the clerk's offices at Fort Carson, the North Branch and the Southeast Branch.

Voter centers register or update voter registrations and issue ballots to voters who did not receive a ballot via mail. The centers also host in-person voting for voters who elect to trade in their mail-in ballot.

Ballot drop off boxes are available at 39 24-hour ballot drop-off locations in El Paso County. A full list is available at epcvotes.com.

Four more voter service and polling centers will open June 27 and stay open through Election Day at the Fountain Library, Monument Town Hall, Community Center West in Woodmen Hills and Manitou Springs City Hall.

Ballots must be submitted to the Clerk and Recorder's Office by 7 p.m. June 28. According to a tweet Monday, the office must receive mail-in ballots before this deadline, too.

"We strongly suggest you do not return your ballot by mail after today, use one of 39 ballot drop-off boxes," they said in the tweet. "Postmarks don't count!"

The operating hours of the five voter service and polling centers this week are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. When the new locations open next week, all nine will be open June 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Election Day Tuesday, June 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

