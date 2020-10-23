El Paso County could see increased COVID-19 restrictions in upcoming weeks if the county does not curb the disease’s spread, officials said in a news conference Friday.
The positivity rate across the county is now over 5%, with 217 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period — the highest case rate since the start of the pandemic, county data shows.
Hospitalizations are also increasing, with an average of more than five new hospitalizations a day.
With cases climbing, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gave El Paso County an Oct. 30 deadline to come up with a mitigation plan or else restrictions will increase, County Commissioner Mark Waller said.
“We can’t afford to go back, we just can’t,” Waller said. “It’s too devastating to our community to take that step back.”
El Paso County is in phase one of Safer at Home restrictions, which require a positivity rate of 5% or less and zero to 75 cases per 100,000 people with no more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day. The county is not meeting any of those criteria.
If trends continue, the county risks entering Safer at Home levels two or three, Dirk Draper, president of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said.
Safer at Home level two, as compared to level one, limits indoor event capacity from 175 people to 100, outdoor events from 250 to 175, and group sports from 50 to 25 people. Safer at Home level three has harsher restrictions on restaurant and retail capacity, which Draper said would harm the economy, as seen earlier on during the pandemic.
El Paso County is not unique in its uptick of cases, as the state and country are also seeing an increase across the board as people sink into coronavirus fatigue, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.
Robin Johnson, the county's public health director, reiterated guidelines that have been preached throughout the pandemic, such as wearing masks, social distancing and staying home when sick.
"The key is that this cannot be addressed by one agency or sector or partner," Johnson said. "In light of increased disease burden and in the face of stricter restrictions, we must all come together again to get our numbers down and we must act quickly."