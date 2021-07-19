El Paso County residents facing homelessness due to financial hardship related to the pandemic may be eligible for rental assistance, county officials announced Monday.
The county is partnering with the Colorado Division of Housing to run the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps eligible tenants and landlords with rent and rental arrears. The goal of the program is to prevent housing instability and evictions when the moratorium on evictions enacted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention expires July 31.
To qualify, eligible residents must rent in El Paso County, and one or more people in a household must be experiencing a decrease in income or other financial hardship related to the pandemic, be on the verge of homelessness or housing instability, and and must not have received another form of rental assistance.
Also, households must be at or below 80% of the median income for El Paso County. The numbers range from $55,950 for single-person households to $105,500 for eight-person households.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with preference given to applicants with eviction notices, individuals making less than 50% of the median income and people who have been unemployed for more than 90 days.
To learn more about the program and apply, visit https://cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance.
El Paso County homeowners and renters who make between 80% and 100% of the median income are encouraged to take a look at the Emergency Housing Assistance Program at https://cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance.