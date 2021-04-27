After the popularity of Paint Mines Interpretive Park in eastern El Paso County exploded last summer and vandals damaged the delicate rock formations, county officials are taking preventative steps to encourage better behavior this season.
The need for education is clear given social medial posts on Instagram tagged #paintmines that feature many people sitting or climbing on the rock structures in the 750-acre park near Calhan. In one video post a visitor flips off one of the rock structures causing erosion in the process.
This month a new El Paso County parks staff member started working Friday through Monday at the park to help educate the public during the highest traffic times and keep people from climbing on the famous rock structures, said Amy Jo Fields, a spokeswoman for the county. A second staff member is expected to start soon, she said.
The county has also added new signs and fencing to keep visitors off unofficial trails and guide people through the park, said Greg Stachon, landscape architect with El Paso County Community Services. He expects the new signs and educational efforts will encourage voluntary compliance about 80% of the time. He's seen some changes in behavior already, Stachon said.
"I think these improvements will be a good start," he said.
The $215,000 project also includes new crushed limestone to improve trail surfaces and an expanded parking lot to better accommodate visitors who were forced to park along the county road near the park. The expanded lot accommodates 60 vehicles, up from 30, he said. Better drainage is also expected to keep water off trails and prevent erosion, he said.
The new fencing was installed to keep hillsides in place and prevent visitors from walking down steep drop offs, Stachon said.
The county did not put new fencing directly in front of the colorful rock formations and instead will rely on education and new signage to encourage visitors to stick to the trails, he said.
Trail counters will also give county staff an understanding of how many people are visiting the park and could help the county apply for grants to fund future improvements, Stachon said. He expects the popularity of the park to persist and hopes some visitors will chip in to pay for the parks' needs through a new donation tube.
Susan Davies, executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition, said she is hopeful the new measures will make a difference and help prevent the kind of vandalism the park experienced last year when people spray painted the rocks and carved their names into formations.
"If people still make bad choices, I’m all about looking at ways to protect the resource," she said.
The final stages of the county's project are expected to wrap up in the next two weeks with the installation of new benches and the last of the trail limestone surface going down.
Later this year, the county expects to start a master planning process for the park that would take a broad look at its future needs, Stachon said.
"The park is a rare and beautiful attraction in El Paso County. We believe this park will remain as one of the more popular destinations in our County," Stachon said in an email.