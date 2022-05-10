A communications professional and former Marine has been named executive director of El Paso County's Communications Department, the county announced Tuesday.

El Paso County officials earlier this year separated the county's Public Information Office into two new departments. Ryan Parsell, who was previously the Public Information Office's executive director, now leads the Government Affairs Department as its executive director. Vernon Stewart will lead the Communications Department, which manages public outreach, media relations, internal and external communications, Colorado Records Act requests and more.

In an email to The Gazette, Stewart said he looks forward to serving the local community and enhancing the county's communication efforts.

"This is a wonderful area with so many great things in place and on the horizon," he said. "I am elated to be a part of the path forward."

Stewart has an extensive background in communications. According to his LinkedIn page, he has served in similar roles for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Mississippi and Missouri. He also served as the communications lead for the mayor of Pensacola, Fla.

Stewart also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. He has a bachelor's degree in communications and a master's in public administration from the University of West Florida.